Juventus following Gabriel Jesus

July 1, 2020

Juventus are interested in signing Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus this summer as Gonazlo Higuain’s future at the club looks uncertain.

The Bianconeri are in the market for a number nine given Pipita may be leaving the club in the summer to return to Argentina, leaving them without a recognized striker.

Arkadiusz Milik continues to be linked to Juve, however reports from the Italian media suggest that Napoli will not accept anything less than €50m for the Polish international who has just a year left on his contract.

ESPN Brazil report that Juve could look to Gabriel Jesus this summer having been linked with him last year.

A previous suggestion in parts of the Italian press was that they could offer Douglas Costa in exchange, a player who has previously worked with Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich.

 

