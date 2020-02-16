Juventus following Jorge and Gravenberch

Juventus are closely following Brazilian forward Kaio Jorge and Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

The Bianconeri are looking to improve the squad with an eye on investing in young talents for the long-term.

Corriere Dello Sport report that Juve are closely following Kaio Jorge, the Santos forward who starred for Brazil at the U17 World Cup tournament.

The youngster has a contract until 2022 which includes a €50m termination clause which is deemed too high for now, although Juve are among a number of clubs following the talent.

Alongside Jorge, Tuttosport report that Juve are also monitoring Ajax youngster Ryan Gravenberch who has managed two goals in seven Eredivisie appearances so far this season.

Gravenberch is followed by a number of Europe’s top clubs, but being represented by Mino Raiola may allow the Bianconeri an advantage in any potential negotiations.