Juventus following Kaio Jorge

Santos star Kaio Jorge has attracted the attention of Juventus but the Bianconeri may face an auction for the young starlet.

The 18-year-old has previously been linked with the Bianconeri with a suggestion that Juve may have already scouted the player.

Goal Italia now report that the player has a €50m termination clause in his contract and is already in the notebooks of a number of top clubs who are ready to battle it out to sign him.

Goal’s Juventus correspondent Romeo Agresti reports that the player situation is being monitored by the Bianconeri who are ready to get serious “if certain conditions arise.”

For now, Juve director Fabio Paratici would be unlikely to pay the release clause given that the club have prioritised signing midfielders, however Jorge continues to ‘enchant’ and Juventus are still watching closely.