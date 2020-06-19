All Stories, Transfer News

Juventus following Manuel Locatelli

June 19, 2020

Juventus are still following Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli despite having a bid rejected last summer.

The 22-year-old was considered a promising talent during his emergence at Milan, and he’s gone on to confirm that during a solid season for the Neroverdi.

Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio now reports that Juve want to invest in the midfield for next season, and among the names followed is that of Locatelli.

The Bianconeri would like to buy him outright and bring him straight to Turin, however Sassuolo are presently reluctant to sit down at the negotiating table.

