Juventus are reportedly interested in Roma star Lorenzo Pellegrini, who could be heading towards the exit door.

The 29-year-old is a youth product of the Giallorossi who left the Italian capital side in 2015 and went on to make a name for himself at Sassuolo, before returning to his original club in 2017.

The midfielder went on to cement himself as a stalwart for Roma, and then inherited the captain’s armband following Alessandro Florenzi’s departure.

Roma star Lorenzo Pellegrini could be available as a free agent next summer

This season, Pellegrini dropped the captaincy in favour of his compatriot Bryan Cristante, under the orders of Gian Piero Gasperini, who implemented a new hierarchy based on the number of appearances for the club.

Moreover, the Italian has been in and out of the starting lineup. He has thus far made eight appearances in Serie A, contributing with two goals, including the memorable winner against Lazio in the Derby della Capitale.

Lorenzo Pellegrini (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

More importantly, Pellegrini’s contract with Roma will expire at the end of the season, and the two parties have yet to find an agreement on a renewal.

So according to TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri could try to pounce on the situation and try to lure the midfielder to Turin.

However, Juventus aren’t alone, as Napoli, Inter, Milan and Atalanta are all keeping close tabs on the situation.

Why Juventus should be cautious in Pellegrini pursuit

Pellegrini began his career as a box-to-box midfielder, but he’s been mostly featuring as an attacking midfielder in recent years.

The Roman can add some flair to Juve’s middle of the park, but it should also be noted that his injury record represents a major concern.

Moreover, Luciano Spalletti’s team arguably needs a new deep-lying playmaker above all else, so this should be the main priority for the club.