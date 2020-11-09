Juventus following the progress of Manchester City young sensation

Calciomercato claims that Juventus is following Manchester City youngster, Phil Foden.

The Englishman has bided his time, but he has now established himself as one of the club’s most important players.

The 20-year-old has now played in several of the club’s games and his fine performances for them has been attracting the attention of several top European sides.

Juventus is one of the teams that has been following him, but it seems that they will have to wait longer before they can lure him to Turin.

This is because the report claims that the former English champions are already looking to offer him a new deal.

It claims that Manchester City is planning to offer him a contract that will triple his current wage.

Juventus is gradually shifting from their reputation of targeting veteran players and they are now looking for younger talent.

This summer saw the club sign the likes of Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski, Foden’s links to Turin shows that the Italian champions will still look to bring in exciting youngsters to the club.

Foden might not happen soon, but this approach will help them sign top youngsters in the future.