Juventus forced to call up youngsters with a growing injury list

Juventus are claimed to be calling up a number of youngsters to the first-team squad with as many as eight first-team stars ruled out at present.

The Old Lady have been forced to ring the changes in recent weeks with a growing list of players ruled out with different issues. In defence we have suffered the most, with Matthijs De Ligt the only defender to remain available throughout, while the other three roles have all chopped and changed, but our issues do not end there.

Both Federico Bernadeschi and Federico Chiesa have been missing for some time after being thoroughly impressive for us earlier in the campaign, while it will be no shock to anyone to hear that Paulo Dybala is also in-and-out of the first-team due to injury and fitness issues also.

La Gazzetta (via TuttoJuve) now claims that we could be forced to fill out our squad for tomorrow’s game with a number of youngsters with as many as eight first-team stars missing, describing the situation as an ’emergency’.

Our form is definitely concern with a growing absentee list, with us now having failed to win any of our three most recent outings, having led for much of the game in two of those including the Torino derby, and now could be the worst potential time to lose form and start leaking points.

We have far from wrapped up a place in the top four as of yet, and with shaky form and more key players in doubt of featuring in our upcoming matches, fear and uncertainty could well affect the squad.

Patrick