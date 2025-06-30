Juventus might have to resort to yet another capital increase to cover the deficit on the balance sheet.

Like several of their Serie A counterparts, the Bianconeri have been struggling to break even, especially in the post-COVID years.

Therefore, the club’s owners have had to interfere on several occasions over the past few years to avoid a financial calamity.

It should be noted that COVISOC (the body that oversees Italian clubs’ finances) has now adopted a sterner approach, as we’ve seen with Lazio, who have been prevented from making any new signings this summer after failing to keep their books in order.

Juventus failed to sell Weah & Mbangula to Forest

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Hence, Juventus were desperate to generate fresh funds before the official closure of the season (on June 30) to balance the books.

The Serie A giants were hoping to sell Timothy Weah and Samuel Mbangula to Nottingham Forest for a combined transfer fee of €28 million. However, both players rejected the destination.

According to La Repubblica via TuttoJuve, the hierarchy is now considering other options to close the gap, and this includes an immediate capital injection.

Juventus consider making another capital increase

As the newspaper explains, the owners have already approved a significant capital increase that was supposed to come into effect in the coming months, but it could be brought forward, at least partially, to avoid registering a major loss on the accounts of the 2024/25 campaign.

Obviously, Juventus don’t have too much time to conclude this operation, given that the season officially ends today. Hence, the next few hours will prove decisive on this track.

Juve had last resorted to a capital increase in March to cover the costs of sacking Thiago Motta and his crew and bringing in Igor Tudor. The ownership had injected €15 million at the time.