Juventus forced to make the late change as defensive woes worsen

Juventus already had a depleted squad to take on Torino this evening, but things have gone from bad to worse with Daniele Rugani joining Giorgio Chiellini and Leo Bonucci on the sidelines.

The Old Lady have been forced to make the late change, having already announced Rugani in the starting line-up, but they’ve had to replace him with Luca Pellegrini, which will see Alex Sandro move into the middle to fill the void left by the centre-back’s absence.

📌 Team News | @DanieleRugani has withdrawn and will be replaced by Pellegrini in the starting XI. #JuveToro #ForzaJuve — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 18, 2022

Thankfully De Ligt has scored early into our clash with Torino, our only recognised CB on the field, and hopefully our defence will not be exposed in the second-half.

Danilo is already missing from the squad also, leaving us increasingly short of numbers at the back heading into the Champions League knockout rounds next week, but we can only hope that one or both of Chiellini or Bonucci are back in time for our crunch clash with Villarreal.

Patrick