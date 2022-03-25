Juventus forced to withdraw from defender chase after excessive demands

Juventus will no longer pursue a deal for Antonio Rudiger, with the Chelsea defender claimed to have requested a 20 million euro sign on fee.

The 29 year-old is out of contract this summer, with his current club currently under sanctions and not allowed to sign off on any new deals.

While new ownership is in the pipeline, it remains unknown who will be in charge come the summer, nor how long it will take for the club to complete the takeover which leaves a huge cloud of doubt over the futures of a number of players, not just those with expiring deals.

Rudiger is one who has been linked with a number of clubs, and he must be rating himself highly if he is demanding as is reported, but that expectation may well be pricing him out of a move, with both Bayern Munich and Juve claimed to have backed out of negotiations because of it.

TuttoJuve claims that neither of us will now pursue the move with the not so young German’s request not on par with our expectations.

I wasn’t sold on Rudiger in a back four regardless, as I think he is one who strongly profited from being used in a back five at Chelsea, having failed to impress in a flat backline previously.

Would a club really pay the centre-back a 20 million euro signing on fee to land him on a free?

Patrick