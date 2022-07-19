Juventus forces Inter Milan to consider signing Demiral

Juventus could force Inter Milan to sign Merih Demiral in this transfer window.

The Bianconeri and the Nerazzurri are competing for Gleison Bremer.

Armed with the money they have banked after selling Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich, the Bianconeri are now favourites to sign the Brazilian.

He has been one of the finest defenders in Serie A and some reports claim he has promised Inter Milan his signature before now.

However, the Italian Cup holders are struggling to compete with Juventus for his signature.

They look very likely to lose him to the Bianconeri, and a report on Football Italia claims they could now turn to Demiral.

The Turkish defender has just left Juve to complete a permanent transfer to Atalanta.

He had been on loan with them last season before they took up the option to sign him permanently.

Juve FC Says

Demiral is not a bad defender, but he was not good enough for us, and that is why we allowed him to leave.

Bremer is a much better player to have in your squad, and he proved that in the last campaign.

He will bring quality to our backline, and we probably will not miss De Ligt with him on the team.