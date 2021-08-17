Juventus forces Napoli to look for a new target after Rugani decision

Juventus stance on Daniele Rugani is clear: He is not leaving them this summer on loan after they sold Merih Demiral to Atalanta.

The defender spent the last season on loan at Rennes and Cagliari, but he returns as one of the options at the back for Massimiliano Allegri.

The sale of Demiral has pushed him up the pecking order and he will now have to deal with a bench role at Juve for this campaign.

He is attracting the attention of several other clubs, with Napoli emerging as an important suitor in the last few days.

The Partenopei need a new centre back as they consider selling Kostas Manolas to Olympiacos.

Sportitalia via Football Italia claims Manolas is keen to make the move back home after spending some time in Italy and Rugani is Napoli’s first choice to replace him.

However, because Juventus will not allow him to leave on loan, Napoli is now being forced to look at signing Juan Jesus.

The Brazilian is a free agent after his last contract at AS Roma expired.

Rugani enjoyed regular playing time in the second half of last season at Cagliari and will want that again, but if he remains at Juve, that will almost certainly not happen because he is further down the pecking order in Turin.