Week after week, Adrien Rabiot continues to establish himself as a pillar at Juventus.

The Frenchman may have struggled to make a significant impact in his first three campaigns in Turin, but has now become a leader on and off the pitch.

On Friday, the 28-year-old delivered his finest performance of the campaign thus far. He scored the opener with a powerful header before dragging his side over the finish line with an assist for Federico Gatti’s dramatic winner.

The former Paris Saint-Germain player has been an undroppable figure in Max Allegri’s line-up since last season.

But for the second year in a row, the Bianconeri are running the risk of losing the midfielder’s services. Last season, the two parties agreed on a renewal at the eleventh hour, but it was merely a one-year deal.

Therefore, the player is once again running on an expiring deal.

But according to Calciomercato journalist Nicola Balice, Juventus are eager to maintain Rabiot beyond the current campaign and are forging a new plan.

The World Cup finalist is one of the club’s highest earners with a net salary of around 7 million euros.

So while the Bianconeri aren’t able to offer him a pay rise amidst their financial difficulties, they’ll be looking to reward him with a long-term contract valid for at least three seasons.

The hierarchy is working on convincing the French international to linger in Turin and become a “Bandiera” (club symbol) regardless of whether Allegri is staying put or not.

Anyhow, the source mentions how Rabiot’s contractual situation was never a distraction for the player last season based on his performances, and it should be a similar case this term.