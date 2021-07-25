Juventus forge ahead of AC Milan in race to sign coveted Brazilian

Juventus are claimed to now be leading the chase to sign the coveted Kaio Jorge from Santos this summer.

The Brazilian wonderkid has been linked with both AC Milan and the Old Lady in recent months, with both keen on striking a deal for the 19 year-old forward.

With less than six months remaining on his current playing deal, a bargain could well be had, and SportMediaset(via MilanNews) claims that Juve are now heading the queue in the bid to land him.

We have been linked with a number of attacking options in recent windows, with the belief that the club is keen on adding a fourth forward to our front line, and Jorge could well be the answer.

Santos president Andres Rueda recently admitted to Diario do Peixe(via MilanNews) that they had received an offer which was below expectation, and that they had responded with a counter-offer, and while the club renamed un-named, there is the belief that it was Juve.

“We have an offer,” Rueda said. “The market is tight: clubs in Europe don’t have much money, but we have an offer, yes. We have made a counter-offer and we are negotiating. The offer came directly from the club.”

With Ronaldo, Morata and Dybala already in the squad, does it make more sense to add a young future talent like Jorge than a seasoned professional?

Patrick