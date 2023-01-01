Juventus formation for Cremonese match revealed

Juventus are missing some key players for their match against Cremonese as several men are injured and some haven’t returned from the World Cup or are not in good enough shape.

The Bianconeri ended 2022 in fine fashion after winning their last six league games and will look to restart the term with yet another win.

Cremonese is their first opponent of the year and they didn’t have the best of 2022.

Juve will feel they have the quality to win the game, but the Bianconeri also must find a formation to accommodate the available players.

A report on Tuttojuve has now revealed they intend to start Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik in a two-man attack.

For that, Max Allegri has opted for a 3-5-2 formation, which should get the Bianconeri the first win of 2023.

Juve FC Says

Beating Cremonese is important for our confidence and our position on the league table and is a result we need.

Juve’s midseason friendly form will make them feel they can continue their winning run and Cremonese is one of the easiest opponents they can get.

But we must be willing to work hard and not just bank on the fact that we are the big club because upsets happen.