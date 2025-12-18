Juventus will reportedly adopt a new formation when they host Roma at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday evening.

Since his appointment as head coach in late October, Luciano Spalletti has maintained the 3-4-2-1 system implemented by his predecessor, Igor Tudor.

However, the former Roma and Napoli boss had been teasing an imminent tactical change, and the new formation could finally be unleashed this weekend.

Juventus to switch to four-man backline against Roma?

According to Tuttosport, Spalletti will opt for a hybrid formation varying between a 4-3-3 and a 4-2-3-1, similar to the system adopted in the second half against Pafos.

The Turin-based newspaper also anticipated Gleison Bremer’s return to the starting lineup following his cameo against Bologna.

The Brazilian should link up with Lloyd Kelly at the heart of the backline, with Pierre Kalulu and Andrea Cambiaso occupying the full-back slots.

Gleison Bremer (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram should keep their places in the middle of the park, while Weston McKennie will have a key role to play.

The ultra-versatile Texan could alternate between a box-to-box role in a three-man midfield and an attacking midfielder operating between Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao, and behind the striker (either Jonathan David or Lois Openda).

For his part, Teun Koopmeiners will be serving a one-match ban after collecting his fifth yellow card of the season.

McKennie set to emulate Simone Perrotta & Radja Nainggolan

Throughout his managerial career, Spalletti developped a habit for playing a hybrid midfielder in an advanced role.

During his time at Roma, he converted Simone Perrotta, originally a box-to-box midfielder, into an attacking midfielder who worked off the space created by Francesco Totti and Co.

Radja Nainggolan also interpreted a similar role during the 66-year-old’s second tenure in the capital and then his time at Inter. Davide Frattesi was entrusted with this mission in the Italian national team.

Therefore, it will be interesting to see how McKennie would cope in this role. But given his great versatility, one would back him to thrive.