Juventus are set to begin their Club World Cup campaign against Al Ain in the early hours of tomorrow, with the Bianconeri determined to make a strong start in the competition. After enduring a challenging domestic season, this tournament offers a valuable opportunity for the team to demonstrate that they are making progress under new leadership.

Despite recent inconsistencies, Juventus remain one of the most recognisable names in world football. Their squad includes several talented individuals who believe they have the quality to overcome Al Ain and lay down a marker in the opening match.

A strong lineup is expected from Juventus

Although Manchester City are also in their group, Juventus will feel they have enough strength to finish top and advance further in the tournament. The players and coaching staff are likely to approach this fixture with the seriousness it demands, and there is no expectation that they will underestimate the challenge posed by the opposition.

Tuttomercatoweb suggests that Juventus will line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation, a tactical structure that has become a hallmark of Igor Tudor’s tenure in charge. This setup provides both defensive stability and attacking versatility, which the manager is expected to utilise in the opening fixture.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Tactical setup to reflect ambition

The same report indicates that Michel Di Gregorio will be selected in goal, with a back three comprising Lloyd Kelly, Daniele Rugani and Pierre Kalulu. In midfield, Khephren Thuram is expected to partner Weston McKennie, while Timothy Weah and Andrea Cambiaso are likely to operate as wingbacks, providing width and energy on both flanks.

Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao are predicted to play in more advanced roles behind the central striker, with Randal Kolo Muani expected to lead the line. This XI underlines Juventus’ intention to take control of the match and deliver a performance that signals their ambition in the tournament.

A convincing start will be crucial if Juventus are to build momentum and position themselves as serious contenders for the title. The team will be eager to impress on the global stage and begin their campaign with maximum points.