Juventus director Federico Cherubini is a part of the old regime who has been handed football bans by the FIGC in the ongoing capital gains case against the Bianconeri.

A report on Football Italia reveals he has been handed a one-year and four months ban from football, which currently applies only to Italian football.

The Bianconeri’s former president Andrea Agnelli has also been handed a two-year ban from football-related activities alongside the club’s former CEO, Maurizio Arrivabene.

Pavel Nedved is also affected, with the former vice-president banned from Italian football for eight months. Former club director Fabio Paratici was banned for two-and-half years.

The report reveals these bans could eventually be extended to FIFA and UEFA, which means that Paratici is likely to lose his job at Tottenham.

Juve FC Says

These bans are surprising and shocking, but because the club has maintained its innocence, we expect the ban to be overturned when it is appealed.

But the new Juve leaders must learn from this and ensure they act right at all times and never put the Bianconeri in a very tough position as an organization.

Otherwise, the club might be relegated to Serie B as happened in 2006, which would be a disaster.