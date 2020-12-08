Juventus former midfielder unhappy with his current situation

Miralem Pjanic left Juventus this summer to join Barcelona, later drawn as the Bianconeri’s opponent in the Champions League group stage.

During his years in Turin, Pjanic was considered the playmaker and the leader of the midfield, quickly becoming a regular starter for Massimiliano Allegri and keeping his place in the starting XI under Maurizio Sarri.

Arriving in Catalunya in a swap deal with Arthur, the Bosnian is struggling to find some space in Ronald Koeman’s team, and in a recent interview he has expressed all his discontent, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sportmediaset).

“My 9 years in Italy between Roma and Juventus were fantastic, I had very good seasons, but I was looking for a new challenge and Barcelona was my dream”.

“I want to play more, I don’t know how this situation came up, I think I’ve done my best and played well when the coach needed me, that’s everything I can do”.

In this season Pjanic has made 11 appearances between La Liga and Champions League, he is yet to score a goal or to provide an assist and he has been part of the starting XI only six times.

Koeman uses him in the position of defensive midfielder of his 4-2-3-1 formation, along with Frenkie de Jong or Sergio Busquets, a position which Pjanic covered in the 2016/17 season, when Juventus reached the Champions League final before losing to Real Madrid.