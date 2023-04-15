Juventus striker Moise Kean could miss their match against Sassuolo after suffering an injury problem.

The striker has been an option for Max Allegri in the last few weeks when the gaffer has been unable to call on Arkadiusz Milik and Dusan Vlahovic.

The former Everton loanee is one player his manager has continued to support despite his lack of goals and would have expected to be in the team for the game against the Black and Greens.

However, Tuttojuve reveals he suffered a muscle problem in his last training session which could force him to miss their next match.

For now, the striker is touch-and-go for the game and will continue to be evaluated daily until he is healthy enough.

Juve FC Says

Kean has been an important contributor to our games, even though he hasn’t been as good as he should be in recent weeks.

The Azzurri striker does score some important goals, although we need him to do so more regularly.

If he is not 100% fit, there is no need to rush him into action because Milik and Vlahovic can play.

Everyone in the Juventus squad now needs to start contributing with goals and performances that will help the team win matches.