It was a strange evening at the Allianz Stadium filled with contradicting emotions. Between sadness, disappointment and appreciation for two major departing stars, the action on the pitch played second fiddle.

Juventus started their final home fixture of the season on the right foot, taking an early lead though Dusan Vlahovic. Alvaro Morata provided the assist before scoring the second himself.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri took their foot of the pedal in the second period, allowing Lazio to pull off a comeback and end the match in a 2-2 draw.

Naturally, Morata received the highest grades in the report cards of the major Italian newspapers. Moreover, Federico Bernardeschi and the young Fabio Miretti received favorable grades.

For his part, Alex Sandro directed Patric’s header towards goal and had another underwhelming evening overall, which explains his relatively low grades.

So here are the full player ratings from la Gazzetta dello Sport, Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport as published by ilBianconero.

Allegri: Gazzetta 6, CorSport 6.5, Tuttosport 6

Perin: Gazzetta 6, CorSport 6, Tuttosport 6

Cuadrado: Gazzetta 6, CorSport 5.5, Tuttosport 6

Bonucci: Gazzetta 6, CorSport 6.5, Tuttosport 6

Chiellini: Gazzetta 6, CorSport 8, Tuttosport N/A

De Ligt: Gazzetta 6, CorSport 6, Tuttosport 5.5

Alex Sandro: Gazzetta 5.5, CorSport 6, Tuttosport 5

Miretti: Gazzetta 6.5, CorSport 7, Tuttosport 6.5

Locatelli: Gazzetta 5.5, CorSport 6.5, Tuttosport 6

Ake: Gazzetta 5.5, CorSport 6, Tuttosport 6

Bernardeschi: Gazzetta 6.5, CorSport 7, Tuttosport 7

Dybala: Gazzetta 6.5, CorSport 6.5, Tuttosport 6.5

Morata: Gazzetta 7.5, CorSport 7.5, Tuttosport 6.5

Pellegrini: Gazzetta 5.5, CorSport 6, Tuttosport 5.5

Vlahovic: Gazzetta 6.5, CorSport 7, Tuttosport 6.5

Kean: Gazzetta 6, CorSport 5.5, Tuttosport 6