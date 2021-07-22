Juventus forward set to leave the club for bitter rivals

Marko Pjaca is set to finally leave Juventus after his loan spell at Genoa last season.

The Croatian doesn’t have a future at Juve and the best option is for him to find a new club.

Torino has now emerged as the club that he will join, meaning he would remain in Turin.

He is back at Continassa training with the Juventus squad in preseason, but his days at the club are numbered.

Il Bianconero says the midfielder is a serious target for Torino who are hoping to use this transfer window to strengthen their squad ahead of doing better next season.

They struggled for much of the last campaign and they know they cannot afford that again next season, else they might not survive the relegation battle they probably will be involved in.

They consider Pjaca a signing that can help them become more competitive this season and the midfielder is also open to the transfer.

The report says Torino’s sporting director Davide Vagnati and Pjaca’s agent, Alessandro Lucci met on Tuesday to discuss the transfer.

Juventus hasn’t been involved in talks just yet, but the report says the Bianconeri have already set over 5m euros as their asking price for him.