Juventus is one of many clubs eyeing a transfer for French striker Marcus Thuram.

He is at the World Cup with his country after a stunning first half of the season at Borussia Monchengladbach.

The striker is one of the finest in the Bundesliga and will be a free agent at the end of this campaign.

The Germans want to keep him and would prefer to sell him in the January transfer window if he does not sign a new deal.

Juve and Inter Milan are keen to add him to their squad, but a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the attacker is not keen on a January move from Gladbach.

He wants to run down his deal at the German side and when he becomes free, his preference is Bayern Munich.

Juve FC Says

Thuram has emerged as one of the top talents in Europe now and it will be amazing to get him on a free transfer.

However, when a player wants to join another club, it becomes harder to convince them to join yours.

But if Bayern does not have a serious interest in him, we could get the chance to make him our player in January or at the end of the campaign.