Juventus’ bid to sign Giacomo Raspadori has been made easier after the attacker submitted a transfer request to Sassuolo.

Raspadori has been one of the Bianconeri transfer targets for a long time.

The Azzurri star has been doing great at the home of the Black and Greens, and several clubs want to add him to their squad.

Juve has had him on their radar for a long time, but Napoli has also become very serious about adding him to their group recently.

The Partenopei appeared very close to signing him, but Juve has reignited their interest to spark an interesting transfer battle.

The Euro 2020 winner now wants to leave his Emilian club and has written them a transfer request, according to a report on Football Italia.

It claims he wants to play in the Champions League this season and wants them to consider the approaches of Juve and Napoli.

Juve FC Says

Raspadori is one of Italy’s brightest young talents at the moment, and he could develop even further at Juve.

We are on the market for a new frontman after struggling to bring Alvaro Morata back.

Raspadori will not be the perfect replacement for the Spaniard, but he might play an important role for us if he makes the move this summer.