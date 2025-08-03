SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MAY 10: Mateus Fernandes of Southampton is challenged by Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Manchester City FC at St Mary's Stadium on May 10, 2025 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Juventus have entered the fray for Southampton youngster Mateus Fernandes who appears to be on his way out of the club.

The 21-year-old is a youth product of Sporting CP who broke onto the scene during the 2023/24 campaign while on loan at Estoril. What followed was a €15 million transfer to Southampton in the summer of 2024.

Last season, the Portuguese was one of the few bright lights at St Mary’s, producing two goals and four assists in his 36 Premier League appearances. However, this wasn’t enough to salvage the hopeless Saints who ended the campaign at rock bottom.

Juventus & three others linked with Mateus Fernandes

With Southampton preparing for a redemption campaign in the English Championsip, Fernandes might have bigger aspirations. He certainly has the skillset to play in the top tier.

According to CaughtOffside, the young central midfielder has attracted the interest of four clubs, including Juventus.

Mateus Fernandes

West Ham United are said to be particularly keen on recruiting the Alhao native, while Leeds United would like to bolster their squad upon their return to the Premier League by signing the talented youngster.

The source also names Atletico Madrid as another possible destination for the young Portuguese.

Juventus will sign at least one new midfielder this summer

Nevertheless, the report insists that no suitor has opened concrete talks with Southampton just yet, but have only registered their interest in the promising midfielder.

For their part, the Saints would like to keep Fernandes among their ranks, as they will attempt to gain a promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking. However, they might find it hard to turn down offers worth £20 million and beyond.

Juventus will certainly be making some changes to their midfield department, with Douglas Luiz, Fabio Miretti and Weston McKennie all possibly departing, and Sporting’s captain Morten Hjulmand is understood to be their primary target.