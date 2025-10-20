Juventus have yet to make a definitive decision on the future of Igor Tudor, but they’re already pondering their options, which might even include Thiago Motta.

The Bianconeri suffered their first defeat of the season on Sunday, as they were outplayed by Como at the Sinigaglia. Therefore, the Old Lady is now winless in the last six fixtures across all competitions, leaving Tudor in a tight spot.

With the rift between the head coach and the hierarchy growing in recent weeks, many believe that Juve’s upcoming clashes (which include contests against Real Madrid and Lazio) could prove decisive.

Igor Tudor risks the sack

In the meantime, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) reveals the four names that emerged as possible candidates in case of a vacancy at Continassa.

Raffaele Palladino is considered the favourite in the eyes of many due to his past at Juventus, progressive yet realistic approach, and his availability.

The 41-year-old should also have the backing of Juve’s Technical Director, Francois Modesto, whom he had worked with during their time together at Monza. The young tactician has been on the shelf since leaving Fiorentina last summer.

For his part, Roberto Mancini has already been linked with Juventus on countless occasions; the most recent was in March, when the hierarchy eventually opted for Tudor.

(Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Palladino, Mancini, Spalletti & Motta in the running for Juventus hotseat

The former Inter and Manchester City remains a free agent after ending his disappointing run with Saudi national team, and the same goes for Luciano Spalletti, who has been relieved from his duties with Italy following the defeat to Norway in June. The latter is also in the casting.

Nevertheless, the most shocking name mentioned by the source is Motta, who was sacked by the club seven months ago, but remains under contract.

The report notes that the Italo-Brazilian had a fallout with Cristiano Giuntoli, who is no longer at the club, so Juventus General Director Damien Comolli could be tempted to give him another chance.

However, it should be mentioned that Motta wasn’t a very popular figure in the locker room.