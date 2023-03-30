Juventus’ Four Out-of-Contract Stars – Who Should Stay and Who Should Go?

The 2022/23 season has been an unmitigated disaster for Juventus, both on and off the field. In the boardroom, the club’s entire board of directors resigned before the recent 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar amidst a financial scandal, unlike anything Italian football had seen since the dark days of the Calciopoli back in 2006. That resulted in a 15-point deduction for the Bianconeri, which saw them tumble down to seventh in the Serie A standings.

Had Juve not had those points deducted, Max Allegri's men would be just five points off league leaders Napoli and in with a chance of a first Scudetto in three years. Allegri led the club to a fifth straight Italian championship back in 2019, but the club then gambled with its future by allowing the most successful manager in the club's history to leave the Allianz Stadium. Occasionally you can hit it big when gambling, and on other occasions, you can walk away empty-handed.

Mauricio Sarri was chosen to replace their longtime manager and he initially led the club to its ninth straight title, before he was sacked and replaced with former iconic midfielder Andrea Pirlo. His tenure was similarly short-lived, and before you knew it, Allegri was back in charge, however, the team wasn’t the dominant force that it was when he left some two years prior. Some may say that Juve’s gamble failed spectacularly.

Now, two years into his second spell with the club, Allegri must look to rebuild. He has no less than seven players out of contract in the summer, and he has already begun turning his attention to Juventus’ younger stars such as Fabio Miretti and Nicolò Fagioli. But what should happen to the players who are set to leave Turin in the summer?

Ángel Di María

Several eyebrows were raised last summer when Juventus decided to bring in 34-year-old Ángel Di María on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentinian winger was undoubtedly a class act, however at the age of 34, many wondered whether he would still be able to perform at his best in Turin. The former Real Madrid star has silenced those doubters and in some style.

Di María has been one of the star performers for the Bianconeri this season, netting eight goals and providing seven assists. He also scored in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final and was one of the key reasons why the trophy headed back to the streets of Buenos Aires for the first time in 36 years. The Argentinian wizard is now 35 however, and Allegri may feel that his annual salary of a reported €7m may be better invested elsewhere, no matter how much the home faithful want him to stay in Turin.

Alex Sandro

When Alex Sandro arrived at Juventus from FC Porto for €28m in the summer of 2015, he arrived as the most highly sought left-back in the world. Eight years on and now aged 32, the Brazilian isn’t the player he once was, and he could very well leave the club this summer. He has made over 300 appearances during his time in Turin, picking up five Serie A winners’ medals and helping the club reach the UEFA Champions League final back in 2017, but his days at the club are now numbered.

Juan Cuadrado

Another man that has given Juventus his best days is Juan Cuadrado. The Colombian winger-turned-fullback has been at the Allianz Stadium since August 2015 when he initially arrived at the club on loan from Chelsea. He would secure two separate loan spells to Turin spanning across two years before Allegri made his signing permanent in the summer of 2017.

Cuadrado still regularly features for the Bianconeri and he has also made over 300 appearances for the club. However, he will turn 35 in May, and he too may well depart the Allianz Stadium, freeing up some precious funds in the club’s wage structure.

Adrien Rabiot

A man that Juventus should move Heaven and Earth to retain is Adrien Rabiot. There is no denying that his time in Turin has been somewhat of a disappointment since his free transfer from PSG back in 2019. However, this season, he has finally realized his enormous potential and developed into one of the finest midfielders in world football. He was one of the stars of the show as Les Bleus reached a second consecutive World Cup final before Christmas, featuring in every game except the semifinal, which he missed due to illness.

Still just 27 years of age, Rabiot is a player at his peak, and Max Allegri should be looking to build his squad around the talented Frenchman. Although, he will have no end of potential suitors.