Juventus fourth choice to win Scudetto behind Inter according to fan poll

Football fans and readers of Tuttomercatoweb don’t believe that Juventus is the favourite to win the Scudetto this season.

The Bianconeri have made a terrible start to the campaign and it isn’t what their fans had expected considering how badly they had ended the last campaign.

They have lost Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored most of their goals over the last three seasons, but they have brought back Massimiliano Allegri.

He knows the club very well and won the league title in each of the five seasons he managed them previously.

His return to the club had made them favourites initially, but now that Ronaldo has left, it becomes trickier for them to win.

Inter Milan won the title last season and also lost their manager and top scorer, but they seem better prepared to keep the title and have started this season well.

TMW readers were asked to vote for the clubs they think can win the league title and they claim one in four readers believe that Inter will retain the title.

Lazio was voted the second most likely winner of the competition and AC Milan came third in the poll.

Juventus only managed fourth and their start to this campaign suggests they might truly struggle this season.