Juventus stars Francisco Conceicao and Gleison Bremer downplayed the episodes that led to their premature exits against Roma.

The duo were both highly influential in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Roma at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The Portuguese winger broke the deadlock before the end of the first half with a low shot to the far corner, while the Brazilian defender made his first start in almost three months, and put on a dominant display at the back against Paulo Dybala and Co.

Chico Conceicao offers reassuring updates following Juventus vs Roma

Curiously, Conceicao and Bremer both went to the ground at the same time just before the hour mark, which prompted a double substitution for Juventus.

Luciano Spalletti opted to bring in Edon Zhegrova and Daniele Rugani in their places, while the Allianz Stadium crowd saluted the exiting duo with a nervous cheer.

Francisco Conceicao (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Luckily, the two stars offered some reassuring updates on their conditions while talking to the press after the game.

“We’ll see, but I don’t think it’s anything serious,” said Conceicao in his post-match interview with DAZN via IlBianconero. “The important thing was the win.”

“The goal? I’m a forward, so I have to score and help the team. I did it today, but the important thing was to win.

“Spalletti is an intelligent manager, and the results are for all to see. We have to keep going on this path and win again next week.”

Bremer had already expected an early exit

Bremer, who suffered an ACL tear and a serious meniscus injury over the last 14 months, admitted that he and the technical staff had already anticipated an early exit after a long layoff, so Juventus fans have nothing to worry about.

“I had this bad injury, I came back well, and I’ve been working hard over the last two weeks, even mentally, because I knew I had to be ready,” said the Brazilian defender in his post-match interview with Sky Sport Italia via IlBianconero.

“I wasn’t able to play the whole match, but that was expected. The important thing was to win.

“Spalletti is a very demanding coach, and rightly so. We’re at Juve: we always have to want more. He’s a good manager, and the fruits of his work are visible on the pitch.”