Juventus star Francisco Conceicao had his moments against Torino, but he even managed to steal the limelight following his exit, albeit for the wrong reasons.

The Portuguese winger was arguably the Bianconeri’s best performer in the first half of the Derby della Mole, which ended in a stalemate. He was the main source of danger on the Granata’s goal with his menacing runs down the right wing.

The 22-year-old teed up Dusan Vlahovic in front of goal, and then came close to scoring himself, but was denied by a fingertip save from Alberto Paleari.

Conceicao loses his cool after being substituted

After a delightful 45 minutes, Conceicao faded after the break, so Luciano Spalletti decided to bring in Edon Zhegrova in his stead in the 65th minute, while simultaneously replacing Dusan Vlahovic with Jonathan David.

After taking his seat in the dugout alongside the Serbian striker, the Porto youth product was spotted uttering insults at someone.

Francisco Conceicao (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

At first, some observers suspected that these unpleasant remarks were directed towards Spalletti, who hauled him off with 30 minutes left to play.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Juventus manager wasn’t the target of the winger’s furious rant.

As the pink newspaper explains, Conceicao vented at a cameraman who was tracking him with his camera. The Portuguese star unceremoniously told him to focus on the action instead, while Vlahovic was seen trying to calm his younger teammate, urging him to avoid needless controversy.

Conceicao must work on improving his demeanour

The fact that Conceicao’s words weren’t hurled in Spalletti’s direction is somewhat relieving, but insulting a working man who was only doing his job won’t do the player’s reputation any favours.

Coping with the pressure amidst difficult times is part of the sport, and Conceicao must learn how to manage his anger and avoid such unsavoury scenes.