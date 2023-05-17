Juventus frontline for Sevilla clash: One certainty and two dilemmas for Allegri

Thanks to Federico Gatti’s last-second equalizer, Juventus will head to Spain on level terms following a 1-1 draw against Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final.

Nevertheless, sealing qualification in Andalusia won’t be an easy mission for the Bianconeri.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Max Allegri will unleash Angel Di Maria from the start, but the identity of his attacking partners remains undefined.

The Argentine started on the bench in last Sunday’s win over Cremonese in order to recharge his batteries for the big European occasion.

The 35-year-old is vastly experienced at this stage, so the manager will naturally resort to his services on Thursday’s decisive second leg.

Nonetheless, Allegri still has to resolve two other dilemmas in attack. First, he must decide between Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik for the centre-forward role.

While the Serbian remains the club’s top-scorer this season, he hasn’t always been impressive. On the other hand, the Pole has been more vibrant and has superior experience under the belt.

The other headache hunting the manager is the left-wing spot. Allegri must carefully choose between Federico Chiesa and Filip Kostic.

The Serbian winger might be more well-rounded – as he’s more accustomed to the wingback role – but the Italian star is much more explosive in the final third.