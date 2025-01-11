Torino held Juventus to a 1-1 draw in Serie A this evening, dealing a big blow to the Old Lady’s title ambitions.

Juventus knew they had to respond to their critics in this game and took the lead inside the first ten minutes through Kenan Yildiz.

The attacker had set Juve on their way to securing a win, and the Bianconeri continued to dominate the match.

Nicolas Gonzalez was the next player to put the ball in the back of the net, but Torino was relieved when it was ruled out for offside.

Torino began to give Juve a hard time during certain phases of the game, and it was clear they would seize any opportunity that came their way.

However, Juve continued to dominate and felt they deserved the second goal, but it was Torino who scored instead.

Nikola Vlasic’s shot ricocheted off the bar and in, but Torino deserved the equaliser as they had responded well to Juve taking the lead.

That late first-half goal shocked Juve, but it was Torino who looked the more dangerous side after the break, coming close a few times to taking the lead.

However, the Bianconeri gradually began to regain a foothold in the game, only for Thiago Motta and Paolo Vanoli to be sent off.

Now without their manager, Juve had to find a way to win. They continued to dominate the game and created some good chances, with Nicolas Gonzalez and Kenan Yildiz testing Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

Il Toro grew in confidence as the game progressed, creating several dangerous chances but failing to convert them.

However, they would be the happier of the two teams, as Juventus dropped another two points in this campaign.