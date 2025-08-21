The seemingly never-ending transfer saga of Randal Kolo Muani has reportedly taken a new turn, as Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are still struggling to finalise the transfer.

The French striker made it abundantly clear that he only wants to play for the Bianconeri this season, after enjoying a positive loan spell at the club between January and June. He even turned down approaches from the Premier League, particularly from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

In recent weeks, it has been constantly reported that Juve and PSG are very close to reaching a definitive agreement, and yet, the white smoke has yet to emerge.

Blow for Juventus as PSG want €70m for Kolo Muani

According to Il Corriere dello Sport (via IlBianconero), the Champions League winners have decided to raise their asking price to a whopping €70 million, a figure that the Old Lady certainly doesn’t intend to meet.

As the source explains, the Serie A giants have been hoping to sign Kolo Muani on loan (for around €10m) with an obligation to buy set at €45 million.

Nevertheless, PSG are gunning for higher figures, as they’re determined to avoid registering a capital loss on a player who cost them a transfer fee of €90 million upon his arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt just two years ago.

Can Juventus salvage Kolo Muani deal?

At this stage, it remains to be seen if Juventus will be able to solve this knot and reunite Kolo Muani with his Juventus teammates who have been waiting for his return.

The Bianconeri are also on the cusp of offloading Douglas Luiz who will join Nottingham Forest, which might help the club unlock their market.

Kolo Muani made 22 appearances for Juventus in all competitions, contributing with 10 goals and three assists.