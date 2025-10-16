Juventus will be determined to strengthen their right flank in January, as Timothy Castagne joins two other wing-backs on the shortlist.

Despite signing Joao Mario last summer, this department remains one of Igor Tudor’s weakest departments. After all, the Portuguese newcomer has yet to claim a starting spot, while Alberto Costa, Timothy Weah and Nicolo Savona have all departed.

Therefore, the manager has been relying on the services of Pierre Kalulu, fielding him on the right flank instead of his original role at the back. Nevertheless, this remains a temporary solution and is no longer sustainable following Gleison Bremer’s injury.

Juventus seeking wingback reinforcement in January

According to the Quotidiano Sportivo via TuttoJuve, the Serie A giants have identified three profiles as potential solutions.

Atletico Madrid’s wantaway Nahuel Molina remains the club’s first choice. The Argentinian has been on Juve’s wishlist since the summer, but the deal didn’t materialise.

Nevertheless, the 27-year-old is now desperate to leave the Spanish capital more than ever in order to rescue his World Cup chances after being reduced to a mere benchwarmer in Diego Simeone’s plans.

The second option is Brook Norton-Cuffy, an Arsenal academy product who has been making a name for himself in Serie A since joining Genoa in 2024.

The Bianconeri have been impressed by the 21-year-old’s displays this season, and believe he has the potential to reach great heights.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Castagne joins Molina & Norton-Cuffy on Juventus shortlist

In addition to Molina and Norton-Cuffy, Juventus are also keeping tabs on Castagne, who is familiar with Serie A thanks to his stint at Atalanta between 2017 and 2020.

The 29-year-old is a highly experienced player who also had a spell at Leicester City before joining Fulham in the summer of 2023.

The Belgian international has thus far made five appearances in the Premier League this season and two in the FA Cup, contributing with a single assist. However, the West Londoners could be reluctant to sell him in the middle of the campaign