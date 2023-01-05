Juventus full-back Gianluca Frabotta set to change loan clubs

Gianluca Frabotta is set to change clubs this month after spending the first half of the season on loan at Frosinone.

Juventus sent him there to gain more playing time and the Bianconeri could change his temporary home.

Frabotta was injured for much of last season and played only a few games, which is why Juve has sent him out on loan to two clubs already this season.

He didn’t play much at Lecce and they sent him to Frosinone, where he has done well and provided three assists in twelve league games.

Serie B side, Genoa, is now eyeing a move for him and Calciomercato reveals the deal could be done and he is close to terminating his Frosinone deal to join the Griffins.

Juve FC Says

Frabotta is a top talent, but if he doesn’t play enough games, it will be hard for him to develop well.

His experience at Frosinone has been good, but he could probably learn more and become better if we send him to Genoa.

The most important thing is that they must be willing to give him regular playing chances or else he should remain where he is at the moment.