Juventus have reportedly lost the services of Juan Cabal until the end of the campaign after suffering a new injury.

The Colombian hasn’t had a steady run in Turin since joining the club in the summer of 2024, instead spending more time on the treatment table.

Last weekend, it was revealed that Cabal was left behind while his teammates travelled to Bergamo to take on Atalanta. The Bianconeri prevailed thanks to Jeremie Boga’s solitary goal.

But sadly for Cabal, he didn’t have the opportunity to join the celebrations, and he’s unlikely to rejoin the squad during the rest of the season.

Juan Cabal’s season ends prematurely

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Cabal sustained an adductor injury that will rule him out of action until the end of the campaign.

This is only the latest setback in what has thus far been a miserable Juventus stint for the 25-year-old.

It all began with an ACL tear he suffered while on international duty in November 2024. The left-back spent the rest of the 2024/25 season in the infirmary before returning to action last September.

Cabal then picked up a hamstring injury in September, which halted his momentum once again, in addition to other muscle issues later in the campaign.

Is Cabal leaving Juventus in the summer?

Cabal’s physical problems took their toll on his performances on the pitch. While he had a few memorable moments, like scoring important goals against Atalanta and Bologna, he hasn’t been able to convince Luciano Spalletti, who kept him on the bench in recent weeks.

The Colombian’s costly red card in the first leg of the Champions League play-off round against Galatasaray was probably the final straw for the manager.

After two campaigns plagued by injuries and shaky displays, the writing is on the wall for Cabal. Several sources in the Italian media believe Juventus would pounce on the opportunity to sell the struggling left-back if they were to receive a suitable offer in the summer.

Juventus paid circa €13 million to buy the full-back from Verona in 2024, and his contract is valid until June 2029. Therefore, the Bianconeri will need to collect around €8 million to avoid a capital loss.