Juventus coach Thiago Motta will be hoping for an injury boost ahead of Sunday’s contest against Monza, but Jonas Rouhi will have to prove his fitness.

The injury bug continues to plague the Old Lady’s campaign. For instance, Nicolas Gonzalez finally made his return to action, marking it with a sensational strike against Cagliari in Tuesday’s Coppa Italia clash, but on the other hand, Timothy Weah suffered a knock during the same contest.

But while the situation in attack remains manageable, the backline is in a much more dire state. Motta’s defense has been literally pared to the bone, with only four available options (Savona, Gatti, Kalulu and Danilo).

Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal might not step foot on the pitch before the end of the season after suffering ACL tears, but Motta is hoping to regain the services of Andrea Cambiaso and Rouhi.

While many are optimistic about the Italian, it remains to be seen if the young Swede will make it for the trip to Brianza.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Rouhi is set to undergo a late physical test before the team heads to Lombardia on the weekend. The 20-year-old will be hoping to prove his fitness and rejoin the squad.

The Sweden U21 starlet has been sharpening his tools in Turin since signing for the Bianconeri in 2020. Last summer, he managed to earn Motta’s favor during pre-season, so the coach handed him a promotion to the first team alongside fellow Next Gen starlets Nicolo Savona and Samuel Mbangula.

However, Rouhi has yet to earn the plaudits from fans and observers. He was severely criticized for his outing against Bologna when he came in as a replacement for Cambiaso who succumbed to injury. The negative feedback seemingly prompted him to disable comments on his Instagram account.