In the next week or so, Juventus will be travelling in the United States as they take part in the Soccer Champions Tour.

The Bianconeri will play three friendly matches on American soil as they continue their preparations for the upcoming campaign.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Mattia De Sciglio has joined the list of absentees who won’t be a part of the travelling Juventus squad.

The fullback is apparently suffering from muscle fatigue, and the club has opted to leave him at home.

The 29-year-old joins Arthur Melo, Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot who will also miss the tour for various reasons.

The Brazilian is suffering from an injury, while the Welshman could terminate his contract with the club in the coming days.

As for the Frenchman, he can’t travel to the USA because he refused to het vaccinated against Covid-19.

Juventus will begin the tournament in an encounter against Club Deportivo Guadalajara at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 22.

Four days later, Max Allegri’s men will take on Xavi’s Barcelona at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, before ending their campaign against Real Madrid at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles.