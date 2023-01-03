In recent weeks, circulating reports have been strongly linking Luca Pellegrini with a January switch to Lazio. The left-back remains a Juventus player, but is spending the current campaign on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt.

However, it seems that the left-back isn’t exactly enjoying his German experience, and both parties are in favor of ending their collaboration prematurely.

But according to Sky Sport via ilBianconero, a mid-season transfer to Lazio would be hard to materialize, so Pellegrini may be forced to wait until summer to sign for the Italian capital side.

The 23-year-old had originally joined Juventus in 2019 in a controversial swap deal that saw Leonardo Spinazzola heading towards Roma. Afterwards, he spent two campaigns on loan between Cagliari and Genoa before finally featuring in black and white last season.

While his displays were far from terrible, Pellegrini still couldn’t book himself a place in Allegri’s squad this term.

Juve FC say

Well, if Frankfurt no longer want Pellegrini (and vice versa) while a transfer to Lazio could be complicated, then perhaps he can spend the rest of the campaign in Turin.

Admittedly, the player’s future appears to be away from Juventus, but it wouldn’t hurt to have an additional left-back in the squad until further reinforcement arrive in July.

In the summer, the Old Lady will definitely sign a new left-back to replace the departing Alex Sandro, while Andrea Cambiaso will return from his loan spell at Bologna.