Juventus fullback not planning to leave next summer

After making the switch from Porto to Juventus in 2015, Alex Sandro swiftly established himself as a pillar in the Bianconeri’s backline.

The Brazilian proved to be one of the most reliable left-backs in the world during his early years at the club. However, his performances have been on a rapid decline in the past couple of years.

Therefore. Juventus will mostly likely add another left-back to Max Allegri’s squad next season.

Nevertheless, la Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) believes that Sandro himself isn’t planning on leaving Juventus anytime soon.

As the source explains, the 31-year-old is eager to maintain his spot with the Brazilian national team ahead of Qatar 2022. Hence, he believes that staying in Turin could further help his cause.

The experienced fullback has a contract until 2023, and is one of the Old Lady’s highest earners. Thus, he will likely linger at the Allianz Stadium for another season before leaving the club as a free agent a year later.

As Juventus fans know by now, getting rid of deadwood with hefty wages is always a challenging task. We’ve had the same issue with the likes of Sami Khedira and Aaron Ramsey in the last few years.

But regardless of Sandro’s decision, bolstering the fullback department with a capable long-term replacement remains a must for the upcoming transfer market.