Juventus fullback one step away from signing three-year contract

Following months of negotiations, Juventus are getting one step closer towards deciding the future of the players running on expiring contracts.

While Paulo Dybala will famously leave Turin at the end of the season, Juan Cuadrado and Mattia Perin have already renewed their deals. Moreover, another player could follow suit in the next few days.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport. Mattia De Sciglio is edging closer towards signing a renewal that would keep him at Juventus until 2025.

Apparently, the fullback’s representative Giovanni Branchini met with the club’s sporting director Federico Cherubini in Nyon on Friday ahead of the Semi Final of the UEFA Youth League.

The source claims that the two parties have basically reached an agreement that would keep the Italian at the club for three more years.

Naturally, the new contract will include reduced wages. De Sciglio currently earns 3 million euros per season, but his new deal will see him collecting around 2 millions after adding bonuses.

After rising through the ranks at Milan, the 29-year-old reunited with Mas Allegri at Juventus in 2017. He spent last season on loan at Lyon, but the return of his former manager helped him restoring his spot within the squad.

De Sciglio can operate a a fullback on either flank, which explains why his presence is important in terms of squad depth.