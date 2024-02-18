Juventus defender Mattia De Sciglio is reportedly on the cusp of making his return to action after overcoming his devastating injury.

The 31-year-old suffered an ACL injury last May which has ruled out of action ever since.

The Italian underwent surgery to repair the damage, but as is always the case with this sort of serious injury, the recovery path is long and exhausting.

The former Milan man has recently resumed training with the squad as his return to the pitch is nearing ever closer.

But according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, De Sciglio’s return is now imminent.

The player could receive his maiden call-up for the season in next weekend’s encounter against Frosinone.

The Bianconeri will host the Canarini in next Sunday’s early kickoff. Their ranks include three Juventus loanees in the shape of Matias Soulé, Enzo Barrenechea and Kaio Jorge.

The Turin-based newspaper views it as a timely boost for Max Allegri who may be without Danilo.

As we reported earlier today, the club captain sustained a knock to the ankle and could be out action for around 15 days.

But regardless of Danilo’s condition, it remains to be seen if De Sciglio will be fit enough to make an appearance.

Allegri will likely gradually reinsert him into the fold with a series of cameos before granting him a starting berth.

De Sciglio has been a part of the Juventus squad since making the move from Milan in 2017. He is tied to the club with a contract valid until 2025.