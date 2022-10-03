Once upon a time, Alex Sandro was amongst the best left-backs in the world. The Brazilian joined Juventus in 2015 following an impressive stint at Porto, and rapidly cementing himself as a key component in Max Allegri’s starting formation.

Sadly, the 31-year-old has been on the decline throughout the last few campaigns, while he remains one of the club’s highest earners.

For his part, Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene surely doesn’t appreciate such recipe, and has earmarked Sandro’s wages as a major financial burden for the club.

While the management tried to find the veteran a new contract last summer to no avail, most of us expect the two parties to part ways once the player’s contract expires at the end of the current campaign.

Nevertheless, the Brazil international is still hopeful of earning a new contract, while admitting that the decision lies within the club’s hands.

“It’s the only contract that I have, but I can’t renew myself,” said the fullback in his post-match interview with DAZN (via Calciomercato) following Juve’s victory over Bologna.

“I would like to extend my stay, but it depends on the club’s directors.”

Juve FC say

If Sandro is willing to accept a MAJOR wage cut, then perhaps Juventus would entertain the idea.

However, it would arguably be better for the club to bet on a new signing, while bringing back one between Luca Pellegrini and Andrea Cambiaso as a backup option.