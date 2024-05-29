Juventus will reportedly part ways with Mattia De Sciglio during the summer after spending the campaign on the treatment table.

The 31-year-old sustained an ACL injury at the end of the previous campaign, keeping him out of action for almost a year.

The Italian eventually made his return this season, but only managed to make a single cameo appearance before suffering a muscular injury that kept him on the sidelines until the end of the campaign.

So according to Il Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the versatile fullback will leave the club this summer.

De Sciglio was a favorite of former Juventus manager Max Allegri who had given him his senior debut at Milan. The two men reunited in Turin in 2017.

Therefore, the 56-year-old recent departure is another factor that could prompt the player’s exit, as Thiago Motta might not be too keen on maintaining his services.

Moreover, the Bianconeri are reportedly trying to secure the signature of Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo, thus adding an important option for the right-back role.

Therefore, the writing could be on the wall for De Sciglio whose experience in Turin appears to be drawing to a close, even though his contract is valid for another year.