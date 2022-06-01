While Max Allegri is notorious for preferring experience over young blood, the manager had a hand in launching the playing careers of some youngsters.

Perhaps the most famous case remains Mattia De Sciglio. The fullback was still a teenager when the tactician decided to thrust him into the first lineup at Milan. Therefore, it was no surprise to see the two men reunite once again at Juventus.

Even though the 29-year-old spent the previous campaign on loan at Olympique Lyonnais, Allegri reinstated him after returning from his two-year hiatus, and apparently, their collaboration is destined to continue.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, De Sciglio will renew his contract at Juventus until 2025 with Allegri’s blessing.

The source believes that the two parties are close to reaching a final agreement regarding the renewal, and the coach has played a decisive role in the process.

While the report doesn’t mention exact figures, the new deal will surely contain a significant pay cut.

Juve FC say

Perhaps De Sciglio will never be a major star nor an automatic starter at Juventus, but he remains a useful pawn in the manager’s plans and a decent squad player thanks to his ability to play on either flank.

Nonetheless, Juventus still need to bolster their fullbacks department with some fresh blood, especially on the increasingly feeble left side.