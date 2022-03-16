Juventus fullback to miss Villarreal clash due to calf injury

Ahead of the crucial encounter against Villarreal, the situation in the Juventus treatment room has significantly improved.

Luckily for Max Allegri, he can once again rely on the services of Giorgio Chiellini, Federico Bernardeschi and Paulo Dybala.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Alex Sandro will once again be unavailable.

The left-back made his return to the pitch recently, and even featured during the second half against Sampdoria last Saturday.

However, the report states that the Brazilian missed the final preparations due to a calf injury, thus, he will be left out from the squad for the crunch second leg tie.

The former Porto man was competing for a starting spot against Mattia De Sciglio. So it now appears that the Italian will get the nod on the left, with Luca Pellegrini remaining on the bench.

The source adds that Leonardo Bonucci also failed to recover on time for the big Champions League night.

Juve FC say

Even though an experienced option on the bench would have been useful, Sandro hasn’t truly been a key player for Juventus this season.

The 31-year-old has struggled to maintain his starting spot, with De Sciglio and Pellegrini offering stern competition, while his own form has been regressing.

Therefore, De Sciglio would have been the favorite to start in our book even at the expense of a fully-fit Sandro.