Juventus and Andrea Cambiaso are keen to prolong their successful collaboration, so both parties have reportedly rejected an offer from Aston Villa.

The Genoa youth product has been one of the club’s most consistent performers since last season, thus earning himself the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs. The 24-year-old has attracted interest from Real Madrid since last summer.

And with Dani Carvajal suffering a season-ending injury, Los Blancos revived their attempts to sign the Italy international as a direct replacement, even though Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold remains their priority target.

But as Calciomercato explains, Juventus have built high walls around their prized assets, rejecting the attempts of the reigning European giants.

Moreover, the source explains that Carlo Ancelotti’s side isn’t the only club to make an approach for Cambiaso.

As the report tells it, Aston Villa were also keen to sign the versatile star, offering Juventus 35 million euros.

The Birmingham-based club also presented the player with a lucrative contract that would double his current Juventus salary.

Nevertheless, the Villains’ proposal was turned down by both the Bianconeri and Cambiaso who remain keen on moving forward together.

Cambiaso signed for the Old Lady in the summer of 2022 but was immediately sent out on loan to Thiago Motta’s Bologna.

Nevertheless, he’s been a true protagonist since joining the club’s squad in 2023.

This season, he has made nine appearances in all competitions, including eight as a starter, contributing with a goal and assist.

Cambiaso has thus far featured at left-back, right-back and on the right wing, as he continues to showcase his incredible versatility.