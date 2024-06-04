Juventus are reportedly increasingly optimistic about their chances of reaching an agreement with Adrien Rabiot over a new contract.

For the second year in a row, the Frenchman enters June with an expiring contract.

While the two parties managed to strike an accord almost a year ago, it was only over a bridge contract valid for one season.

Therefore, the Serie A giants now find themselves in the same situation once more, with their key midfielder being a few weeks away from departing as a free agent.

Nevertheless, the club directors remain confident in securing an agreement, reveals La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24).

As the pink newspaper explains, the management sent an offer to the player’s mother and agent Veronique Rabiot, and is now awaiting the final answer.

But in the meantime, the Bianconeri remain optimistic, believing they’ll be able to convince the player and his mother.

The 29-year-old shared a strong rapport with former Juventus coach Max Allegri who considered him an instrumental part in his plans.

But despite the Italian’s departure, Juventus are still keen to maintain the France international.

Moreover, incoming Juventus manager Thiago Motta has already asked the club to maintain the player’s services.

The 41-year-old is all-too-familiar with Rabiot’s characteristics having played alongside him during their days together at Paris Saint-Germain.