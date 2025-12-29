Juventus and Genoa are apparently working on an exchange deal that will see Mattia Perin and Nicola Leali return to their former clubs.

The Grifone’s interest in Perin has come out in the open, as their new head coach, Daniele De Rossi, requested a reunion with his former international teammate.

Throughout his time at time in Turin, the 33-year-old has been serving as an understudy, initially for Wojciech Szczesny, and currently for Michele Di Gregorio.

Genoa closing in on Mattia Perin deal

While he’s considered an important figure in the Juventus dressing room, Perin is finding it hard to resist a return to his original club, especially with a guaranteed starting berth on the offering.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Genoa have already found an agreement in principle with the Latina native over a two-year contract.

For this part, Juventus won’t lock down their longtime servant, but they will only release him once they find a suitable replacement.

In recent weeks, the Bianconeri have been constantly linked with Lazio’s second-choice custodian Christos Mandas, who is expected to leave Rome in January.

But as the source tells, the Serie A giants are considering a cheaper alternative in Leali, who will become surplus to requirements once Perin returns to the Ligurian club.

Leali’s Juventus experience and ensuing path

Leali started his career at Brescia before being poached by Juventus in 2012. The following six years saw him embark on successive loan spells, before leaving the club on a permanent basis in 2018 and joining Perugia.

After a series of experiences in Serie B, the 32-year-old signed for Genoa in 2023. He became the club’s first-choice goalkeeper last season, taking advantage of Josep Martinez’s departure to Inter in the summer of 2024.

While Tuttosport believes Juventus are open to bringing Leali back to the club in exchange for Perin, the newspaper insists that the Bianconeri will dictate the timing of the operation, which might not ensue at the start of January.