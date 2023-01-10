Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is likely in his last season as a player of Lazio as more clubs show an interest in adding him to their squad.

The midfielder has been one of the best talents in his position in the Italian top flight over the last few terms and Juventus wants him to join their group.

With 18 months left on his current deal with the Biancocelesti, the midfielder has not agreed to extend his agreement with Maurizio Sarri’s men.

Lazio could sense he wants out and a report on Tuttojuve reveals Sarri is now prepared to build his team without the Serbian.

The gaffer knows there is a real risk he will not continue with them and will have no problem fielding a team without Dusan Vlahovic’s national teammate from this month.

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic-Savic has been one of the finest players in his position in the Italian top flight in the last few seasons and will do well on our books.

However, it will be hard for Juve to convince Lazio to allow him to leave them for a small fee this month, which means the Bianconeri might have to wait until the summer to get the 27-year-old.